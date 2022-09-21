Former Opelika Police Officer indicted on assault charge in connection to his actions on duty in April

A Lee County Grand Jury indicted former Opelika Police Officer Isaac Dominy on one count of misdemeanor third-degree assault.

The charge stems from an incident that occurred on April 21.

Police said a subject attempted to flee from law enforcement early in the morning and crashed into a light pole at the Jeter Avenue and Raintree Street intersection. Dominy arrived on the scene to assist other officers after the subject was apprehended.

“The indictment alleges that Dominy struck the subject with a closed fist, causing a physical injury,” the police report said. “No weapons were involved.”

Patrol supervisors from the Opelika Police Department were made aware of the incident, and the department conducted an internal investigation to determine whether the officer’s actions complied with administrative policies and procedures, according to the police release.

Afterward, the OPD sent the information to the Lee County District Attorney’s Office. Dominy is no longer employed by the City of Opelika, police said.

This incident was recorded and those videos have been turned over to the Lee County District Attorney’s Office as evidence in its prosecution.

Information was also sent to the Alabama Peace Officers Standards & Training Commission, which will conduct its own independent investigation.

The indictment was given on Sept. 2, and the Lee County Sheriff’s Office arrested Dominy on Sept. 9. The case is pending trial in Lee County Circuit Court.

The OPD stated in a release that the department has been focused on building and strengthening relationships within the community for the past two years with a goal to be as transparent as possible while also respecting the court process.

“Chief Healey and the leadership of the Opelika Police Department take complaints of excessive force very seriously, and they thoroughly evaluate and investigate any incidents involving the use of force by City Police Officers,” the OPD release said.

Opelika Police Chief Shane Healey and the OPD staff are potential witnesses in this case and are not able to discuss it at this time.

Police said an indictment is a formal accusation of criminal conduct, not evidence. A defendant is presumed innocent unless convicted through due process of law.