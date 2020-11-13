Four arrested, charged with promoting prison contraband

Four individuals are facing promoting prison contraband charges after officials say deputies at the Lee County Detention Center discovered a breach in a security fence in early November.
Jordan Armstead, 19, from Opelika was arrested and charged with first-degree promoting prison contraband, second-degree criminal trespassing and third-degree criminal mischief, the Lee County Sheriff's Office announced Friday.
Armstead is being held in the Lee County Jail on a $6,000 bond, according to the sheriff’s office.
“Based on the evidence, Mr. Armstead exhibited a specific interest in the Lee County Detention Center,” Sheriff Jay Jones said in a release. “We have obliged his unauthorized and illegal visit by providing him a cell as a defendant.”
Three other suspects were also arrested and charged in relation to the crime with first-degree promoting prison contraband, including Khyah Lewis of Dadeville, X-Zavious Bryant of Opelika and Jacquavious Greathouse of Auburn. Each is being held on a $5,000 bond, authorities said.
Deputies discovered that a security fence was cut near one of the cell blocks and the exterior cell wall had been breached on Nov. 2, according to the release. The opening was large enough to pass small objects into the cell area, said authorities.
Surveillance video showed someone cutting the fence and entering the area at the wall breach, officials say. Corrections deputies recovered multiple items from the interior cell area including marijuana, cigarette lighters, cell phones, chargers, rolling papers, tools and electrical wire, authorities said.
Armstead was developed as the suspect involved in the security fence and cell wall breach by deputies. He was subsequently arrested and charged, added authorities.
Police ask anyone with information about the case to contact the Lee County Sheriff’s Office at 334-749-5651 or Central Alabama Crime Stoppers at 334-215 STOP (7867).
