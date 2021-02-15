UPDATE: Teen facing capital murder charges after four-year old boy dies following Tuskegee shooting

A teenager is facing attempted murder charges after a Saturday shooting in Tuskegee that left a 4-year-old boy in critical condition.

Joshua Washington, 18, of Tuskegee was arrested Sunday night and charged with attempted murder and discharging a firearm into an occupied building or dwelling, the Tuskegee Police Department said.

Washington was taken to the Macon County Jail.

Tuskegee police responded to reports of a shooting in the 500 block of Pleasant Springs Drive on Saturday. Responding officers located a child suffering from a single gunshot wound. The child was taken to Children’s Hospital in Birmingham for treatment, police said.

As of Monday, police said the child is still in critical condition and receiving treatment at Children’s Hospital’s intensive care unit, and more arrests could be made in connection to the shooting.