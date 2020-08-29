Friday crash claims life of Auburn 20-year-old

An Auburn 20-year-old is dead following a Friday night crash on Shug Jordan Parkway.

Brantley Rayanna Powell, of Auburn and Lincoln, was killed in a two-vehicle head-on collision in the 1600 block of Shug Jordan Parkway at about 9 p.m. Friday, Lee County Coroner Bill Harris said.

Auburn police, fire and rescue and East Alabama Medical Center EMS responded to the scene and located Powell ejected from her vehicle. Harris pronounced her dead at the scene.

Powell died instantly from blunt force impact injuries, Harris added.

Powell’s passenger, an Auburn 20-year-old female, was taken to EAMC for treatment of her injuries. Her condition is unknown. The driver of the other vehicle, a 42-year-old Auburn male, was taken to Piedmont Regional Midtown Hospital in Columbus, Georgia, with serious injuries, Harris said.

His condition is unknown.

Investigators believe Powell was traveling east on Shug Jordan Parkway when a westbound traveling pickup, driven by the 42-year-old, crossed into her lane of traffic and struck Powell’s vehicle head-on, Harris said.

The crash remains under investigation by the Auburn Police Division and the Lee County Coroner. Investigators ask anyone with any information on the incident to call Auburn Police Detectives at 334-501-3140, the tip line at 334-246-1391 or the Lee County Coroner Secret Witness line at 334-742-4339.

