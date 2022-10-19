Fundraiser set up for widow and daughters after ‘heartbreaking’ events in Auburn subdivision

On Oct. 12, Randy Travis Navarre was found unresponsive in the Lee County Jail and later died in the hospital leaving behind his wife and three young daughters.

Mckinzi Jacques, a family friend from Auburn, organized a GoFundMe fundraiser for the Navarre family to help pay for funeral expenses. Navarre and his wife Caitlin had three daughters Reagan, 6, Lainey, 5, and Harlyn who is 10 months old.

“We kindly ask if you are able to donate funds to the memorial service, as we hope to carry out all of Travis’s final wishes and help ease the load for Caitlin and the girls,” Jacques wrote.

Jacques has set a goal to raise $10,000 for the family.

“The financial burdens that come along with the loss of a spouse/father can be overwhelming and very unaffordable,” Jacques wrote. “Any money donated will go straight to Caitlin to help ease any worries of upcoming expenses.”

Jacques also asks for people to continue to pray for the family.

Jacques said Navarre’s death was sudden and unexpected and she said kindness is appreciated as the surviving family navigates through “these heartbreaking and devastating times.”

On Oct. 11, Navarre, 33, was arrested as part of what appeared to be a sudden and tragic spiral, taken into custody after a two-hour standoff with police that police say involved juvenile hostages in the Grove Hill subdivision in Auburn.

Law enforcement officers said they responded with hostage negotiators and were eventually able to facilitate the release of the three juveniles. A short time later, Navarre surrendered to officers without further incident, police said.

The juveniles were evaluated by medical personnel and police said they were unharmed.

The next day, Oct. 12, police said Navarre assaulted an officer in an escape attempt when he was being transported from the Auburn Municipal Court after a bond hearing. Police said he tried to take an officer’s firearm before he was subdued.

That evening Navarre was found unresponsive in his cell with a sheet fashioned into a ligature which he had hung from a bracket in the ceiling, according to police.

The sheriff’s office said jail staff immediately started life-saving efforts and contacted emergency medical services, before he was taken to East Alabama Medical Center where he later died.

Following standard procedure, Russell County Sheriff’s Office Investigators were contacted to conduct an independent investigation of Navarre’s death.