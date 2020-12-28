Game warden injured in Russell County car crash

A conservation enforcement officer with the Alabama Department of Conservation and Natural Resources was injured in a single-vehicle car crash Sunday while in pursuit of a suspect, state troopers said.

The crash occurred on Alabama 51 about one and a half miles west of Hurtsboro in Russell County at about 1:35 a.m. when the officer’s 2019 Dodge 1500 left the roadway, law enforcement said. The officer was transported to a local hospital for treatment.