 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Game warden injured in Russell County car crash
0 comments
top story

Game warden injured in Russell County car crash

{{featured_button_text}}
Police lights

A conservation enforcement officer with the Alabama Department of Conservation and Natural Resources was injured in a single-vehicle car crash Sunday while in pursuit of a suspect, state troopers said.

Support Local Journalism

Your subscription makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

The crash occurred on Alabama 51 about one and a half miles west of Hurtsboro in Russell County at about 1:35 a.m. when the officer’s 2019 Dodge 1500 left the roadway, law enforcement said. The officer was transported to a local hospital for treatment.

Troopers with the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency’s Highway Patrol Division are continuing their investigation of the crash, law enforcement said.

0 comments

Tags

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert