GoFundMe established to assist with funeral arrangements for Opelika Jane Doe, identified as Amore Wiggins

After the Opelika Police Department announced the name of Opelika Baby Jane Doe to be Amore Wiggins, her biological mother, Sherry Wiggins, has organized a GoFundMe fundraiser to assist with funeral arrangements for her daughter and to help pay for travel expenses to be able to attend court in the future.

“Thanks to everyone that is supporting me at this trying time. Words can’t express my gratitude or emotions,” Wiggins wrote. “I’m forever (thankful) for the Opelika police department and special thanks to Sgt. (Alfred) White. He’s still in that office working late countless hours along with his team. Justice will definitely be served.”

Wiggins said she has plans to arrange a memorial service in Opelika for everyone who loves Amore and plans to have a burial service in Virginia afterwards.

The Opelika Police Department said they would not have been able to bring justice to Amore without the information and documentation provided by Sherry Wiggins.

On Jan. 28, 2012, Amore Wiggins’ then-unidentified skeletal remains were said to be found in a wooded area behind a mobile home off Hurst Street in Opelika. Detectives believed she was killed in 2010 or 2011, was about 4 years old and was likely malnourished and physically abused before her death.

For nearly 11 years, no one knew who she was or where she was from.

Through advanced forensic DNA testing, scientists and law enforcement officers were finally able to confirm her identity and confirm she was the daughter of Sherry Wiggins and Lamar Vickerstaff Jr.

On Jan. 19, Opelika police held a press conference to reveal her name and announced that two suspects were arrested in connection to her death – Lamar Vickerstaff Jr. and his current wife Ruth Vickerstaff.

Both were arrested in Jacksonville, Fla., on Jan. 17. Lamar Vickerstaff was charged with felony murder and Ruth Vickerstaff was charged with failure to report a missing child.

At the Thursday press conference, Opelika Police Chief Shane Healey said detectives met with Sherry Wiggins in Baltimore, Md., in December 2022 after meeting with the Vickerstaff couple.

Wiggins not only confirmed that she was the biological mother of Opelika Jane Doe, but also said she had lost custody of her daughter to Lamar Vickerstaff Jr.

“She had no idea that she was missing,” Healey said at the press conference. “She thought that she was with her father. She didn’t know she was missing until we contacted her in December.”

In a Virginia court, Lamar and Ruth Vickerstaff were awarded legal and physical custody of three-year-old Amore Wiggins. Sherry Wiggins lost visitation rights and lost contact with her daughter, but she continued to pay child support to Vickerstaff for the past 13 years.

During this time, Wiggins had also been trying to gain back visitation rights.

“While serving the Navy I felt he was in a more stable position to care for Amore along with his wife Ruth,” Wiggins wrote, referring to Lamar Vickerstaff. “I had still been trying to get him into the courts for our case for years. While going through the ups and down and paying child support since 2009 until this present day I have lost many privileges and I’m getting justice now since I’ve got this news and I just want to raise money to regain some things lost in my life and give her a proper burial .”

Wiggins set a goal to raise $15,000.

To prevent scammers from taking advantage of this tragic situation, the OPD has confirmed the correct link to the official Go Fund Me page to be www.gofundme.com/f/opelika-baby-jane-doe.

The OPD said there is still more work to be done regarding this case and bringing justice to Amore Wiggins. Healey asks for people in the community and people who knew Lamar or Ruth Vickerstaff to come forward with any information.

Anyone with information about this case can contact the Opelika Police Department Detective Division at 334-705-5220 or the Secret Witness Hotline at 334-745-8665. Anonymous tips can be submitted through the Opelika Police Mobile App.