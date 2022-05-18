Grand jury finds no probable cause for criminal charges in road rage shooting near Richland Elementary

A Lee County Grand Jury found no probable cause and decided not to file any criminal charges against the suspect involved in an alleged road rage shooting that occurred in February on Richland Road in front of Richland Elementary.

On Feb. 3, an Auburn Police school resource officer from Richland Elementary witnessed a fight in the roadway of Richland Road in front of the school and was able to take the shooter into custody and render aid to the victim who was shot, police said.

The incident occurred at 7:40 a.m. on a Thursday while students were being dropped off for school. The resource officer’s quick action kept children at the school out of further danger, police said.

The victim was airlifted to a trauma center nearby and was treated for non-life-threatening injuries, according to the APD.

APD Assistant Chief Michael Harris said earlier that the incident did not involve anyone from the school, and they do not believe the suspect was dropping off a student at either the Creekside Elementary or Richland Elementary.

“It’s extremely tragic that something like that occurred during that timeframe,” Harris said in an earlier interview. “But, again, we’re very proud of our school resource officer for seeing it, hearing it and immediately reacting.”

Richland Elementary was told to shelter in place the morning of the incident as a precaution.

The lockdown was lifted shortly after the incident was under control, and it was determined there was no threat to the school, police said.

“Very proud of our school resource officer who was nearby and took immediate action to secure the scene and render aid,” Harris said in an earlier interview. “That’s exactly what the program is supposed to do is keep our school and our community safe.”

Lee County District Attorney Jessica Ventiere said in April the facts and evidence regarding this incident were presented to a jury made up of 18 randomly selected citizens of Lee County.

“Evidence was presented to the Grand Jury for their determination as to whether probable cause exists for any criminal charges against the involved parties,” Ventiere said in the release. “The Grand Jury did not find probable cause existed for criminal charges. As a result, the case was no billed.”

Under Alabama law, Ventiere said the grand jury proceedings are deemed confidential, but when it’s in the public interest, “the District Attorney may disclose limited information pertaining to the results of a particular presentment.”