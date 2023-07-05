Lee County Judge Christopher Hughes has dismissed a criminal littering charge against a man who placed planter boxes of flowers on his fiancée’s grave in Auburn.

Winston “Winchester” Hagans was arrested in January 2022 after his fiancée’s father, the Rev. Tom Ford, signed for the warrant against him.

Hagans and Hannah Ford got engaged shortly before Hannah Ford died in a car crash in January 2021. Hagans had been putting planter boxes with flowers on her grave for about a year.

After the municipal court hearing in June 2022, Judge Jim McLaughlin found Hagans guilty of the charge, but his defense attorney at the time, Jeff Tickal, made an appeal.

The case was set to go to the Lee County Circuit Court for a new trial, but court documents stated that a resolution has been reached. The case was dismissed with conditions.

Hagans agreed to “complete 10 hours of community service, return a release of the City of Auburn to the city, submit a written statement drafted by counsel and pay court costs,” according to the court document.

The written statement Hagans signed reads as follows: “I am Winston Hagans. After my fiancée’s death, I began to build flower boxes and put them on her grave. I was told repeatedly by employees with the City of Auburn Parks and Recreation Department that the flower boxes were not allowed by cemetery rules and could be removed. I understood clearly that I was not supposed to do it. Yet, I continued to build them and put them on the grave anyway. My actions were wrong, and I should not have done it and for that I am sorry. My attorney has counseled me regarding the cemetery rules and my actions. I understand the rules, and in the future, I will strictly abide by them.”

During the municipal court hearing, Ford testified that he’d asked Hagans to stop placing the planter boxes on his daughter’s grave, but Hagans ignored his request and continued. Ford said he found 10 boxes placed on the grave, which he either discarded himself or sent back to Hagans.

After finding box No. 9, Ford filed a criminal complaint with the Auburn Police Department in January 2022. Ford testified that one more box was placed between the time the complaint was filed and the arrest was made.

Sari Card, the administrative assistant of Auburn Parks and Recreation, testified that she had several discussions with Hagans about the situation. Card also told Hagans that Ford was going to take legal action if he didn’t stop.

During the hearing, Card was asked how Hagans responded to that conversation. She replied by saying, “He said he didn’t care, that every time a box is removed he would make another one to replace it.”

After the case was dismissed, Card said the cemetery rules that are currently in effect have been in effect since the cemetery opened in 1948.

According to the city website, one of these rules states that “settees, urns, boxes, shells, toys and other similar items may not be placed or maintained on any lot or grave.”