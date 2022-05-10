 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
top story

Have you seen this woman? Opelika Police need help solving what they say was a theft at Walmart

  • Updated
  • 0

The Opelika Police Department is investigating a theft last month at the Walmart at 2900 Pepperell Parkway.

Police said security camera video shows the suspect to be a “white female with dark red hair,” who entered the store at approximately 2:06 p.m. April 22.

The camera footage shows the suspect “carrying several reusable shopping bags and attempting to leave the store with over $970 in merchandise,” according to the police report.

Police said she left the store in a dark-color passenger car.

The incident is being investigated as a third degree theft of property.

Anyone with information about this incident or the identity of the suspect is asked to contact the Opelika Police Department Detective Division at 334-705-5220 or the Secret Witness Hotline at 334-745-8665. Anonymous tips can be submitted through the Opelika Police Mobile App.

Tips can also be forwarded through Central Alabama Crime Stoppers at 334-215-STOP (7867), toll free at 1-833-AL1-STOP or via their Facebook page: www.Facebook.com/215stop or their website: www.215STOP.com.

0 Comments

Tags

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Mexico: Teen’s death triggers outcry over femicide rate

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert