Have you seen this woman? Opelika Police need help solving what they say was a theft at Walmart

The Opelika Police Department is investigating a theft last month at the Walmart at 2900 Pepperell Parkway.

Police said security camera video shows the suspect to be a “white female with dark red hair,” who entered the store at approximately 2:06 p.m. April 22.

The camera footage shows the suspect “carrying several reusable shopping bags and attempting to leave the store with over $970 in merchandise,” according to the police report.

Police said she left the store in a dark-color passenger car.

The incident is being investigated as a third degree theft of property.

Anyone with information about this incident or the identity of the suspect is asked to contact the Opelika Police Department Detective Division at 334-705-5220 or the Secret Witness Hotline at 334-745-8665. Anonymous tips can be submitted through the Opelika Police Mobile App.

Tips can also be forwarded through Central Alabama Crime Stoppers at 334-215-STOP (7867), toll free at 1-833-AL1-STOP or via their Facebook page: www.Facebook.com/215stop or their website: www.215STOP.com.