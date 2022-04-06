'He was worried and upset': Ennis' ex-girlfriend takes witness stand in Day 4 of capital murder trial

On Day 4 of the capital murder trial for Derrill Richard “Rick” Ennis, the prosecution called several more witnesses to the stand, Ennis' former girlfriend and retired police officers who had worked the case in 2006.

Ennis is on trial for capital murder. He was arrested and charged in 2018 in connection to the cold case of the disappearance of Lori Ann Slesinski whose body was never found. Slesinski’s vehicle was found engulfed in flames on Dekalb Street in Auburn.

Former girlfriend

On Wednesday afternoon, Ennis’ ex-girlfriend, whom attorneys requested not be named, was called to testify.

Earlier in the day, Chris Murray, a former sergeant of general investigations at the Auburn Police Department, said Ennis split time living at his ex-girlfriend’s unit at Chateau Apartments and a friend’s house on Emily Avenue.

Murray told the jury it would take approximately 10 minutes and 52 seconds to walk from Chateau Apartments to Dekalb Street where Slesinski’s car was found.

When she walked into the court room Wednesday afternoon, the former girlfriend avoided looking at Ennis, who was sitting on the left side of the court room. Ennis initially was looking down, but looked up at her while she was testifying on the stand.

Lee County District Attorney Jessica Ventiere stood on the far right side of the room while questioning the ex-girlfriend.

On the stand, she told the jury that she and Ennis were no longer dating in 2006 but were still friends. She also said that he would spend the night either at her apartment or with a male friend who lived on Emily Avenue.

She said that Ennis had told her he planned to hang out with two friends in Montgomery on the night of Friday, June 9, 2006, and that he was going to come over to her apartment on Saturday morning at 10 a.m.

Ennis never showed up on Saturday, according to the ex-girlfriend. She said she tried calling him multiple times on Saturday as well as friends to see if they had heard from him.

She told the jury that when she called Ennis it went to voice mail, and that he never called back and no one knew where he was.

On the following Monday morning, the friend who lived on Emily Avenue told the ex-girlfriend that Ennis was at his house, so she went over.

She said she woke Ennis up and asked him where he had been. She said he told her “he had been there” at the house on Emily Avenue and wanted to talk to her. They drove separately to her apartment.

“That’s when he had told me about Lori being missing,” she said. “And he had told me about the weed that they had grown because he had originally told me that it had died out.”

She said Ennis had told her earlier that he was growing marijuana at Slesinski’s trailer.

In court earlier this week, Slesinski’s friend and coworker Lindsay Braun told the jury they would smoke together occasionally and sometimes with Ennis.

“After you finally saw Rick on that Monday morning, how did he act?” Ventiere asked.

“He was worried and upset,” she replied.

Ventiere asked the ex-girlfriend if she knew Slesinski. She said yes, that they met through Ennis and hung out a few times.

She said she remembered being interviewed by police, Ennis being interviewed by police, and her apartment being searched by police.

“The last time I saw him was when they came in to search my apartment,” she said. “I can’t remember the exact day, but I know that was the last time I saw him.” She told the jury that she hasn't received a call or message from him since.

The investigator

Jason Jenkins, former investigator with the APD who worked on the Slesinski case in 2006, was called to the stand next.

He had taken statements from Ennis on June 13 and 14 of 2006, and Ventiere provided the document with the typed statement Ennis made and asked Jenkins to read it to the jury.

“I went over to Lori’s on Saturday, June 10, 2006," Jenkins read from Ennis' statement. "I got there about 3 p.m. I just went over there to say hello as I did regularly. We sat there and talked a while until she had to go to the grocery store.

“Me and Lori started growing marijuana at my house," Jenkins continued. "We wound up having just over five pounds. I got two and a half pounds and Lori got two and one half pounds. She was going to sell hers and give me back $600. She was going to keep the rest since I owe her some money. I do not know if Lori sold hers on Saturday or not.

“Some places I think she may have went to sell the marijuana are Tuskegee, Union Springs or Auburn. Lori was not scared to deal with people no matter how shady or criminal they appear. In this statement, the past tense was used at times. I'm not suggesting anything has happened to Lori."

On Wednesday, June 14, 2006, Ennis was called in by the police to provide another statement, which said, “Lori had about four pounds of marijuana at her trailer,” instead of five.

“I left Lori’s and drove straight to Montgomery," Jenkins read from Ennis' statement. "I drove to the north side of Montgomery and met a guy I know as Rod. Rod is a black male who lives in the projects. I have bought marijuana from him in the past. Rod did not have the money that evening, so I went back to Auburn. Before I left Montgomery I hid the marijuana at a place on Vaughn Road where a friend of mine used to live."

In this statement, Ennis said he went back to Montgomery on Sunday and Monday, and on Monday he said Rod paid him $2,400, which he said he hid behind the residence at Emily Avenue.

“The only thing I forgot yesterday about being at Lori’s is that I locked my keys in my car and had to borrow a clothes hanger from Lori,” Jenkins read.

Ventiere pointed out that there had been no mention of a wire hanger at this time. Police didn’t collect the hanger until June 17 from the trailer. She also pointed out that the amount of marijuana changed and the location changed in the two statements.

Jenkins said police were unable to identify the individual known as Rod, and when he and other officers went with Ennis to recover the cash he said he buried behind Emily Avenue, Jenkins said they spent an hour looking.

“It became apparent that it was not true,” Jenkins said.

Ventiere asked if he saw scratches on Ennis when he came in for questioning and Jenkins replied yes. Jenkins said when he had asked Ennis how it happened, Ennis said he didn’t know.

Ventiere asked Jenkins if he allowed Ennis to read over his statement, make any changes or add anything he wanted to, and Jenkins replied yes.

Because Ennis’ ex-girlfriend previously mentioned Ennis had a dog, Ventiere asked Jenkins if Ennis said anything about a dog. Jenkins said no.

Because Jenkins went to Slesinski’s trailer on June 13 after she was reported missing, Ventiere asked if he saw any grow lights, pot plants, baggies, scales, client lists or anything that indicated that she was growing five pounds of marijuana. He said no.

Jenkins also told the jury he received a call from Ennis on Friday, June 16, because he wanted to tell him what he remembered Slesinski wearing the last time he saw her and that she may have gone to Walmart on South College Street.

Police found surveillance footage from Walmart of Slesinski, which was later shown to the jury.

The sergeant

Murray, the sergeant in general investigations at the APD in 2006, took the stand on Wednesday morning.

Thomas showed Murray a package of evidence, and Murray identified a wire coat hanger that he collected from Slesinski’s bedroom on the left side of her bed on June 17, 2006.

He packaged it and sent it to the Alabama Department of Forensic Sciences for testing.

“What did it look like?” Thomas asked.

“It was stretched out long ways,” Murray said.

Thomas asked Murray if Ennis had spoken about his feelings for Slesinski during the police interview, and Murray said he did.

“He said that he was friends with her and he wanted to become more than friends, and that she didn’t want to get romantically involved with him,” Murray said. “He said he had deep feelings for her.”

“Did he explain to you how he expressed these feelings to Lori?” Thomas asked.

Murray said that Ennis had told him about a letter he wrote to Slesinski and that Ennis told him the letter made Slesinski mad.

The detective

Randy Armstrong, a former Auburn Police detective, also took the stand in the morning and told the jury that multiple items of cleaning supplies were found inside Ennis’s vehicle.

Ennis' vehicle was searched on June 14, 2006, one day after Slesinski was reported missing.

Lee County Assistant District Attorney Clay Thomas brought a box full of evidence to the stand for Armstrong to identify, and he confirmed the items in the box were found in the backseat of Ennis’s vehicle on June 14, 2006.

The items in the box were placed on a table in front of the jury and included two tiki torches, two flair bottles (used by bartenders for mixing drinks), Clorox spray bottle, shoe polish, an air freshener, Febreze spray bottle, polish remover, growing formula, pH test, aerosol air freshener spray, three other types of bathroom cleaner bottles, a cloth and a cleaning brush.

“In relation to the items that were collected," Thomas asked, "do these appear to be items that are primarily bathroom cleaning or kitchen cleaning items?"

“The majority of them, yes,” Armstrong said.

Ennis’ defense attorney, Todd Crutchfield, also asked Armstrong about the cleaning supplies.

“So as we stand here today, you’re not saying any of these chemicals or bathroom cleaners or anything like that was used in anything to do with this case?” Crutchfield asked.

“Correct,” Armstrong said.

Crutchfield asked if Armstrong knew if any tests were performed on anything that was found inside Ennis’s vehicle, and Armstrong said he “wasn’t involved in any of that.”