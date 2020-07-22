Healey to run new OPD division

The Opelika Police Department has launched a Community Relations/Special Services Division, which will focus on engaging with the citizens and improving cultural and employee relations.

Patrol Division Capt. Shane Healey will run the new program, according to a city new release.

He will oversee community relations initiatives, public information officer, recruiting, hiring, the DARE program, school resource officers, officer training and policy development.

Healey and several officers participated in last month’s Juneteenth celebration on the city’s Courthouse Square. He pledged to the several hundred residents that his officers would continue to protect and listen to them.

“You guys are the community. We’re your police. We’re trying to keep you safe, to give you a good quality of life and treat everybody with respect. We need to do better at some of the things we do, and we promise that we’re going to do that. And we’re willing to sit down and listen and talk and figure things out,” Healey told that crowd.

Opelika Mayor Gary Fuller said in the city’s news release that Healey is the right man for the new job.