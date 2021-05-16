Hearing on halting Beat 13 zoning election set for Monday in Lee County Circuit Court

Revell was referring to ADEM’s public hearing Thursday in Opelika’s Municipal Court. The department will take public comments on the air and water permits sought by CreekWood to operate a quarry at the site off U.S. 29 near Bean’s Mill.

Highway 29 LLC’s primary complaints in the lawsuit are that “the petition was not signed by fifteen (15%) of the electors who reside with the beat and who own real estate located in the beat, and neither the Petition, nor the Ballot contain the statutorily required language that only those qualified electors residing of the municipal limits and in the unzoned portion of Beat 13 may vote or sign the Petition. …”

Tuesday vote

Voters in Beat 13, the precinct that includes the proposed quarry, are supposed to decide Tuesday whether or not they want to be subject to the county’s Master Plan and zoning – the ballot does not pertain to the quarry bid or any specific zoning actions.

The sole question on the ballot is, ““Shall the authority of the Lee County Planning Commission, its master plan, and zoning regulations apply to Beat 13?”

Polls will be open 7 a.m.-7 p.m. at Pine Grove Church, 7235 U.S. 29 North.

