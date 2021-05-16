Hearing on halting Beat 13 zoning election set for Monday in Lee County Circuit Court

A hearing has been set for Monday morning in Lee County Circuit Court over the request for a temporary restraining order to hold up Tuesday’s election in Beat 13.
Attorneys for Highway 29 LLC and the Lee County Commission are expected to appear before Judge Jacob Walker III at 10:30 a.m. The plaintiff seeks the order as part of its claim that Lee County officials didn’t properly vet the petitions seeking an election on zoning for Beat 13. They further allege that the ballot for Tuesday’s election is not properly worded.
Lee County Probate Judge Bill English confirmed Thursday that he has been served with papers in the Highway 29 LLC lawsuit. English also chairs the Lee County Commission, which approved Tuesday’s zoning vote at Pine Grove Church.
'Local matter'
While Highway 29 LLC's effort appears to be connected to CreekWood Resources’ plans to operate a granite quarry near Beulah, CreekWood spokeswoman Elizabeth Revell told the Opelika-Auburn News, “The quarry is not a party – zoning is a local matter. Creekwood is looking forward to the (Alabama Department of Environmental Management) Public Hearing next week and look forward to being awarded the remaining required permits.”
Highway 29 LLC was formed last year in Florida and is registered with the Alabama Secretary of State’s office.
Revell was referring to ADEM’s public hearing Thursday in Opelika’s Municipal Court. The department will take public comments on the air and water permits sought by CreekWood to operate a quarry at the site off U.S. 29 near Bean’s Mill.
Highway 29 LLC’s primary complaints in the lawsuit are that “the petition was not signed by fifteen (15%) of the electors who reside with the beat and who own real estate located in the beat, and neither the Petition, nor the Ballot contain the statutorily required language that only those qualified electors residing of the municipal limits and in the unzoned portion of Beat 13 may vote or sign the Petition. …”
Tuesday vote
Voters in Beat 13, the precinct that includes the proposed quarry, are supposed to decide Tuesday whether or not they want to be subject to the county’s Master Plan and zoning – the ballot does not pertain to the quarry bid or any specific zoning actions.
The sole question on the ballot is, ““Shall the authority of the Lee County Planning Commission, its master plan, and zoning regulations apply to Beat 13?”
Polls will be open 7 a.m.-7 p.m. at Pine Grove Church, 7235 U.S. 29 North.