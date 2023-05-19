A preliminary court date has been set for the 23-year-old man charged in the deadly May 5 Opelika shooting on Powledge Avenue.

Jerryonne Ja’Quion Patterson will appear at the Lee County Justice Center on June 21 to face one count of murder in the shooting of 22-year-old Ja’tavious Thomas. He remains in the Lee County Jail without bond.

On May 5, Opelika police officers were called to the 900 Block of Powledge Avenue around 5:57 p.m. to investigate a reported shooting. Witnesses said they heard several gunshots in the area, according to the police report.

“While officers were responding to the scene, an on-duty officer working at East Alabama Medical Center notified dispatch that a 22-year-old male had just arrived at the Emergency Room with a gunshot wound,” the police report states.

The victim was identified as Ja’tavious Thomas. He was in critical condition at the hospital for three days before he died on May 8.

Thomas’ body was transported to the Alabama Medical Examiners in Montgomery for a post-mortem exam, Lee County Coroner Daniel Sexton said.

Patterson was arrested two days after the shooting on May 10.

Anyone with information on this case is asked to contact the Opelika Police Department’s Detective Division at 334-705-5220 or the Secret Witness Hotline at 334-745-8665. Anonymous tips can be submitted through the Opelika Police Mobile App.