Here are the 8 officers the Auburn Police Division just promoted

The Auburn Police Division announced the promotions of eight police officers on Monday.

Of the eight, four were promoted to either sergeant or corporal positions while four more were given the rank of lieutenant or detective.

“These officers are valued members of this division with a considerable amount of cumulative experience in their previous roles and ranks,” Chief Cedric Anderson said. “I am confident that they will continue to serve the Auburn community with distinction.”

The eight officers who were promoted include:

Sergeant Cody Hill: promoted to lieutenant and assigned to the Patrol Section.

Sergeant Matthew Adams: promoted to lieutenant and assigned to the Narcotics Investigations Section.

Officer Charles “Bud” Nesmit: promoted to sergeant and assigned to the Community Services Section.

Officer Chelsea Williams: promoted to sergeant and assigned to the General Investigations Section.

Officer Stephanie Johns: promoted to detective and assigned to the General Investigations Section.

Officer Uriel Pollard: promoted to corporal and assigned to the Patrol Section.

Officer Patrick Levett: promoted to corporal and assigned to the General Investigations Section.

Officer Keefe Luck: promoted to detective and assigned to the General Investigations Section.

