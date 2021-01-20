Here's what Auburn man says happened when he stormed the Capitol, and why he did it

Watson told federal agents in his recount of the day that after police officers began spraying tear gas and pepper spray into the crowd, someone yelled “charge” and the crowd of rioters pushed their way up the steps before Capitol police “gave up, completely,” and ushered the rioters and waved them into the building, the affidavit reads.

“At some point after entry, Watson stated that he arrived in a hallway with several other individuals from the crowd and encountered several law enforcement officers. Watson stated that some of the individuals in the crowd that arrived with him had shields and batons and that one man had a spear and was dressed like a Viking,” the affidavit reads. “Watson stated that, when they arrived in the hallway, ‘the police are freaking out because it looks like an armed crowd running in there and, at that point, was when I went straight up to the first cop and literally got on my knees and was like, ‘listen, I want to be peaceful here, we have to be peaceful here. I want to help you get these people peaceful so that we can have a conversation.’”