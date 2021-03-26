Here's why more jurors were summoned to court in 2020 than ever before (yes, it's pandemic-related)

“That’s something that’s probably going to continue on after COVID because it’s so convenient and helpful,” Ventiere said. “Before the electronic system they would show up, and we’d have to go through all of [the exceptions] in person and it would take a lot of time. Now you know that the people showing up have already made it through that first phase of qualifying, and we have less people we have to cut at the end of the day.”

Alternates for jurors are needed now more than ever just in case a coronavirus infection or exposure occurs that requires a juror to quarantine, and Campbell said the county was putting two or three alternates on each case.

“We’ve had people whose kids have gotten sick and couldn’t come back or they had a death in the family,” Ventiere said. “Alternate jurors have always been an important part in trials, but now with COVID it’s even more important because you never know when someone’s going to get quarantined.”

Ventiere and Campbell said that, without an alternate available to take the place of a juror who is unable to fulfill their duties in the middle of a trial, the trial would have to start over again, which would be a waste of time and resources for the courts as well as the jury.

“Alternates have always been important, but they’re extremely important now because we, by order of the Supreme Court, could not have any jury trials from April 15 [2020] to Sept. 14 [2020], and we’re essentially trying to make up a half year’s worth of work,” Campbell said. “If we had to abandon a trial now … you just don’t want to waste those resources.”

