Here's why more jurors were summoned to court in 2020 than ever before (yes, it's pandemic-related)

Like many areas of society, the justice system has been adversely affected by the COVID-19 pandemic.
For cases that can’t be resolved without grouping 12 people together all day for several days in order to participate in a jury trial, new changes have been made in order to accommodate CDC guidelines like social distancing, circumstances stemming from the pandemic and the community’s need for essential workers.
Among the most important changes made to jury duty are the qualifications for serving as a juror during the pandemic.
Lee County Court Administrator Patricia Campbell said while getting out of jury duty isn’t necessarily easier for people during the pandemic, there are more valid reasons to not immediately serve as a juror than there were before 2020.
“As a policy, if you’re an essential employee we won’t excuse you, but we’re postponing you all the way until next year,” Campbell said. “Almost anybody at the hospital qualifies for that, first responders are qualified for that and we expanded the policy to include teachers because [schools] can’t find subs.”
Additionally, postponements are available to those with pre-existing medical conditions that make them immunocompromised, and their health will be considered before serving as a juror so long as they have a doctor’s note.
“Before [COVID-19], we might have someone with diabetes and there would be no issue. We wouldn’t even know they had diabetes,” District Attorney Pro Tem Jessica Ventiere said. “You have people who are cancer survivors or are diabetic or have some underlying condition that otherwise we would never know about, but COVID and the exposure to different people puts them in a situation that we certainly don’t want to put their health at risk.”
Older citizens who typically serve as reliable jurors are also able to qualify for postponements in their jury duties, Campbell said.
“There are general parameters [to decide who gets their jury duty postponed] like their healthcare, but other than that we’re going to take it case-by-case,” Campbell said.
Campbell said these changes meant her office had to send out more jury summons than usual in order to accommodate all of the postponements. The court summoned 3,737 jurors in 2018 and 3,917 jurors in 2019, which Campbell said was typical. In 2020, however, 4,514 jurors were summoned during just half of the year when the court was allowed to have trials.
“I summoned more in six months than I summoned ever before, and we’re on track to do the same thing [in 2021],” Campbell said. “Just in January, February and March I’ve already summoned 1,655 citizens.”
Another change that was made in jury selection is the introduction of electronic responses to jury summons in which would-be jurors can respond by email and list any reasons for excusement or postponement to jury duty.
“That’s something that’s probably going to continue on after COVID because it’s so convenient and helpful,” Ventiere said. “Before the electronic system they would show up, and we’d have to go through all of [the exceptions] in person and it would take a lot of time. Now you know that the people showing up have already made it through that first phase of qualifying, and we have less people we have to cut at the end of the day.”
Alternates for jurors are needed now more than ever just in case a coronavirus infection or exposure occurs that requires a juror to quarantine, and Campbell said the county was putting two or three alternates on each case.
“We’ve had people whose kids have gotten sick and couldn’t come back or they had a death in the family,” Ventiere said. “Alternate jurors have always been an important part in trials, but now with COVID it’s even more important because you never know when someone’s going to get quarantined.”
Ventiere and Campbell said that, without an alternate available to take the place of a juror who is unable to fulfill their duties in the middle of a trial, the trial would have to start over again, which would be a waste of time and resources for the courts as well as the jury.
“Alternates have always been important, but they’re extremely important now because we, by order of the Supreme Court, could not have any jury trials from April 15 [2020] to Sept. 14 [2020], and we’re essentially trying to make up a half year’s worth of work,” Campbell said. “If we had to abandon a trial now … you just don’t want to waste those resources.”