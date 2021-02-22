High speed chase on I-85 ends in arrest, injured officer

A high-speed chase on Interstate 85 Monday afternoon ended in an arrest and an injured officer, the Opelika Police Department said.

Opelika police responded to a high-speed chase on I-85 North that began in Auburn at 3:50 p.m., and officers pursued the vehicle into Chambers County, police said.

The chase began after officers were investigating a possible stolen vehicle before the vehicle in question led officers on the high-speed chase, Capt. Tony Amerson, with the Opelika Police Department, said.

During the pursuit, an officer with the Opelika Police Department was struck by the suspect’s vehicle and received non-life-threatening injuries that were treated at the scene, police said.

Shots were fired by officers after the officer was bumped by the vehicle involved in the chase, though no one was hit or injured, Amerson said.

The suspects were ultimately taken into custody by law enforcement, and the incident remains under investigation by local law enforcement agencies, police said.

Officers with the Lanett Police Department assisted in the chase that led to the arrest of the suspect, and police are investigating the incident of the chase as well as the officer-involved shooting, Amerson said.

