 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Homicide investigation launches after body found in Notasulga
0 comments
breaking top story

Homicide investigation launches after body found in Notasulga

{{featured_button_text}}
Police lights

The Macon County Sheriff’s Office has launched an investigation after a male body was found in Notasulga Monday, Sheriff Andre Brunson said.

The death is being treated as a homicide.

Support Local Journalism

Your subscription makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

Though the sheriff’s office is leading the investigation, Brunson said the Federal Bureau of Investigation and the Notasulga Police Department are providing support to help solve the case.

The identity of the male victim, as well as the location or circumstances of his death, have not been disclosed.

0 comments

Tags

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Recommended for you

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert