Homicide investigation launches after body found in Notasulga

The Macon County Sheriff’s Office has launched an investigation after a male body was found in Notasulga Monday, Sheriff Andre Brunson said.

The death is being treated as a homicide.

Though the sheriff’s office is leading the investigation, Brunson said the Federal Bureau of Investigation and the Notasulga Police Department are providing support to help solve the case.

The identity of the male victim, as well as the location or circumstances of his death, have not been disclosed.

