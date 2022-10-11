Hostages rescued, suspect in custody: Auburn police say all clear after standoff

Three juvenile hostages have been rescued from a standoff at a residence in Auburn and the scene is clear, APD assistant chief Clarence Stewart said in an update just after noon.

Police have in custody the suspect who police say barricaded himself in a home with the children in the Grove Hill subdivision on Ogletree Road in Auburn.

The standoff lasted about two hours. Stewart said the incident stemmed from a domestic violence situation which started at another location in Auburn.

Multiple law enforcement agencies responded to the scene. APD had been asking citizens to avoid the area until the all clear.

Police said nearby Ogletree Elementary School was secured as a precaution, but the school was not the subject of concern.

Auburn City Schools was made aware of the situation near Ogletree Elementary School early Tuesday morning around 9:40 a.m.

In a statement from ACS Public Relations Coordinator Daniel Chesser, he confirmed that the incident is unrelated to the school.

“OES initiated safety protocols to ensure the security of students, teachers, and staff while Auburn City Schools continues to work closely with the Auburn Police Department on this matter,” he stated.