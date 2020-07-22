Human skeletal remains found east of Opelika

Authorities are investigating after dogs found what investigators believe are human skeletal remains east of Opelika on Tuesday night.

The Lee County Sheriff’s Office received a call at 8:47 p.m. Tuesday in reference to what appeared to be human skeletal remains at a residence in the 4000 block of U.S. Highway 280/431, just east of Opelika, police said.

Responding deputies observed what appeared to be a human skull and a single vertebra when they arrived. The condition of the remains lead investigators to believe the incident did not occur recently, said police.

The remains were brought to the yard of the residence by dogs owned by the complainant, added police.

Lee County Sheriff’s investigators are searching the area. The investigation is ongoing.​