A 21-year-old who was convicted of manslaughter after shooting and killing his mother at their Cusseta home in May appeared in court on Thursday.

Hunter Austin Walls, who has been incarnated for 28 months, was sentenced to 15 years in prison and ordered him to pay court costs and attorney fees for the death of Stacey Walls. He will be transferred to Kilby Correctional Facility for classification and will serve out his sentence at one of Alabama’s prisons, said Lee County District Attorney Jessica Ventiere.

“I’m truly sorry for my actions that happened that day,” Hunter Walls told Judge Christopher Hughes. “I didn’t intend for nobody to get hurt besides myself.”

In court, Hunter Walls’ family, including his aunts, cousins and sister, pleaded with Hughes to be lenient with the sentence and said what happened was a tragic accident.

Hunter Walls’ attorney, Mark Carlton, told Hughes that he had “no intent to kill” his mother. He also reminded the judge that the jury “believed it was an accident” and that Hunter Walls “didn’t have any malice intent.”

Lee County Assistant District Attorney Madison Grantham told Hughes that she disagreed that it was an accident and reminded the judge that the jury’s verdict defined the incident as a reckless act. She also said evidence was presented before the court that there was an ongoing altercation between Walls and his mother.

“If this defendant’s own mother was not safe from him and his actions, then who in this community really can be safe from him?... At the end of the day this was a killing. It was a killing with a deadly weapon," Grantham said.

Hunter Walls’ family was upset with the sentence and declined to talk to reporters.

During the May trial, evidence presented showed that Hunter Walls' sister made the call to the Lee County Sheriff’s Office reporting that her brother had shot their mother, according to the Lee County District Attorney’s Office.

Officers found Hunter Walls on the scene and arrived, Hunter Walls was arrested on the scene. He was 19 at the time.

“Witnesses testified that Walls had been arguing with his mother, the argument turned physical and he shot her,” according to a release from the DA’s office.

During the preliminary hearing in February 2021, LCSO investigator Robert Kloeti said Hunter Walls and his mother got into an argument over taking out the trash. He left the house, but he came back forcing himself in through the front door.

According to Kloeti’s testimony, Stacey Walls attempted to stop her son from entering by blocking the door with her foot, which resulted in a broken ankle. Kloeti said the mother's foot was “almost completely amputated.”

“It was broken at the ankle and was protruding through the skin, and there was very little skin left,” Kloeti said at the 2021 preliminary hearing. “I believe [the injury resulted from] shoving on the door, trying to keep the door shut.”

After Hunter Walls entered the home, he pointed a gun at his own head and threatened to take his own life. A witness told law enforcement that Stacey Walls grabbed the gun, they fought over it, the gun went off and she was shot in the face, Kloeti said.

Hunter Walls dropped the gun, his sister picked it up, hid it and called 911. When law enforcement arrived, Walls surrendered and first responders pronounced Stacey Walls dead on the scene.