Ibraheem Yazeed indicted by grand jury in Aniah Blanchard murder case

Ibraheem Yazeed, the man accused of kidnapping and killing Southern Union student Aniah Blanchard in 2019, has been indicted on three counts of capital murder.

A press release from the office of Alabama Attorney General Steve Marshall announced the indictment of Yazeed, 32, on Tuesday.

The release said: “Specifically, the indictment charges Yazeed with one count of capital murder during a kidnapping in the first degree, one count of capital murder during robbery in the first degree, and one count of capital murder involving a victim in a vehicle.

“The indictment charges Yazeed did intentionally cause the death of Blanchard by shooting her with a gun during the course of abducting her and robbing her of a vehicle and cell phone,” the press release said. “The indictment also charges Yazeed intentionally caused Blanchard’s death while she was inside her vehicle, a 2017 Honda CR-V.”

On Nov. 4, Attorney General Marshall’s office presented evidence from the case to a Macon County grand jury. This was followed by Yazeed’s indictment on three counts of capital murder on Nov. 14.

Yazeed, who is from Montgomery, was served the indictment on Tuesday. He is currently being held in the Lee County jail.

If convicted, Yazeed will face the death penalty, or life imprisonment without parole for each of the three charges of capital murder.

No other information has been released by the Attorney General’s office at this time.

The case stems from an Oct. 24, 2019, incident where Aniah Blanchard, then 19, was reported missing. Blanchard had last been seen at a Chevron gas station on South College Street in Auburn. On Nov. 8, 2019, Yazeed was found in Escambia County, Fla., and arrested in connection to Blanchard’s murder. He was then taken back to Lee County. On Nov. 25, 2019, Blanchard’s body was discovered in a wooded area near Shorter in Macon County.

At the time of Blanchard’s death, Yazeed was out of jail on a $280,000 bond after being arrested in February 2019 in Montgomery. At the time Yazeed had been charged in connection to two counts of attempted murder and first-degree robbery.

Yazeed’s indictment came just a few days after a statewide amendment was passed in Blanchard’s honor.

Amendment One on the Nov. 8 ballot, also known as Aniah’s Law, proposed a change to Article One Section 16 of the Alabama constitution, which reads: “That all persons shall, before conviction, be bailable by sufficient sureties, except for capital offenses, when the proof is evident or the presumption great; and that excessive bail shall not in any case be required.”

Amendment One expands the language to allow judges to deny bail to those charged with more violent crimes.

About 80% of voters across the state voted to pass the amendment.