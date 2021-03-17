In a two-day trial, Opelika man found guilty of murder in 2018 shooting in downtown Auburn

An Opelika man was convicted of murder Wednesday after he shot and killed a 20-year-old Tuskegee man in downtown Auburn in 2018, District Attorney Pro Tem Jessica Ventiere said.

Jarvis Nichols, 20, of Opelika, could face up to life in prison after a Lee County jury found him guilty of murder-intentional, a Class A felony, in connection to the shooting that claimed the life of Evan Mikale Wilson and injured four others. The trial lasted two days, and jury deliberation lasted for less than an hour.

“I want to express my gratitude for the jurors’ attentive service,” Ventiere said in a statement. “The senseless and violent nature of this crime endangered so many people and ended a young life. It is my hope that Evan’s family will find some sense of justice from today’s verdict.”

Wilson died in 2018 near the West Magnolia Avenue McDonald’s after prosecutors say he was shot “again, and again, and again” by Nichols, a then-17-year-old, in the early morning hours of Sept. 9, 2018. An Auburn University student and three Opelika teenagers were injured in the same incident.

Assistant District Attorney Kacey Cooper said the incident began after Wilson and a group of his friends left Skybar that morning after the Auburn football game and Nichols saw and recognized Wilson.