The Opelika Police Department Narcotics Unit has made 14 arrests within a time span of about three weeks while investigating reports of illegal drug activity throughout the city of Opelika.

Police arrested several people who were in possession of large amounts of illegal narcotics that police said have tested positive for containing fentanyl.

Fentanyl has been one of the leading factors in the rise of drug overdoses, according to the police report.

Within the past few weeks the OPD made the following arrests:

On Jan. 20, Kevin Lee Bulger, 41, was arrested on charges of drug trafficking (cocaine), drug trafficking (fentanyl), drug trafficking (opiates), certain persons forbidden to possess a pistol, possession of marijuana, first degree, possession of drug paraphernalia, attempting to elude and resisting arrest.

On Jan. 27, William Earl Kindred, 73, was arrested on two counts of possession of a controlled substance and three outstanding felony warrants.

On Jan. 31, Lamond Lopaze Dowdell, 33, was arrested on charges of possession of marijuana, first degree, possession of drug paraphernalia and attempting to elude.

On Feb. 1, the OPD executed a search warrant at the Neighborhood Market, located at 503 Martin Luther King Blvd., and police said during the search they recovered illegal narcotics, firearms and gambling devices.

The following were arrested on scene:

Jamarcus Montez, 32, was arrested on charges of possession of a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia and simple gambling.

Andrea Ferguson, 64, was arrested on charges of simple gambling and possession of marijuana, second degree.

Lottie M Yancey, 61, was arrested on a charge of simple gambling.

Lacey Tati Lewis, 39, was arrested on a charge of simple gambling.

Tyron Warren Vasser, 55, was arrested on charges of simple gambling.

Marvin Fuller, 66, was arrested on a charge of simple gambling.

Ricky Still, 57, was arrested on a charge of possession of marijuana, second degree.

Natasha Thomas, 44, was arrested on charges of promoting gambling and possession of a controlled substance.

Bruce Dewayne Perry, 56, was arrested on outstanding warrants through another agency.

Robert Charles Minnifield, 65, was arrested on outstanding warrants.

On Feb. 2, James Nathan Henderson, 53, was arrested on a warrant for possession of a controlled substance.

Anyone with information on these individuals is asked to contact the Opelika Police Department Detective Division at 334-705-5220 or the Secret Witness Hotline at 334-745-8665. Anonymous tips can be submitted through the Opelika Police Mobile App.