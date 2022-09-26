 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Indiana woman charged in connection to auto theft on West Magnolia Avenue

Felicia Denise Jones Mug Shot

Felicia Denise Jones 

 photo provided by Auburn Police

Auburn Police have arrested an Indiana woman on multiple felony warrants.

Felicia Denise Jones, 40, of Indianapolis, was arrested by Auburn Police on Saturday on charges of two counts of unlawfully breaking and entering into a motor vehicle, two counts of fraudulent use of a credit/debit card, first-degree theft of property, second-degree theft of property and third-degree theft of property.

The arrest was made after police responded to reports of an auto theft in the 500 block of West Magnolia Avenue, according to a press release from the Auburn Police Department. “A victim reported that an unknown suspect stole a vehicle and the property contents inside the vehicle,” the release stated.

Auburn Police developed Jones as a suspect and when they found her, the stolen vehicle was also recovered in the vicinity.

The police also recovered stolen property linking Jones to auto burglaries and thefts that occurred in the 500 block of West Magnolia Avenue and the 400 block of Heisman Drive, police said. 

After further investigation, Jones was arrested and charged with the offenses associated with the thefts and auto burglaries, the release said.

Jones was transported to the Lee County Jail and held on an $18,500 bond.

