‘It feels just like losing a family member’: Sheriff’s Office mourns the loss of beloved K9 deputy

“The scan showed three more spots on her spleen, and it showed that we were dealing with a very aggressive cancer that was really, really hard to slow down and, I was told, was impossible to get rid of,” Alexander said. “At that time, I started knowing our days together were numbered.”

Alexander said, for a while, Charlee still behaved and acted like the healthy, happy and passive black lab he had known for the past six years, but that changed one day when Alexander went to his patrol car and found Charlee to be sluggish.

“She was very lethargic and didn’t want to get up. ... She wouldn’t walk and didn’t move, so I rushed her to the East University vet,” Alexander said. “One of the new spots on her spleen, a tumor, had ruptured and was bleeding internally into her body and caused her blood pressure and blood count to drop really low. … We had gone from a daily routine to her not wanting to move.”

Charlee was put on an IV to make her feel better for the short term, and Alexander said he spoke to the sheriff’s office and retired her from service while she spent her final days in Alexander’s care at home. After about a week, she started failing to keep her food down before she stopped eating entirely, at which point she was taken to be euthanized on Tuesday in order to be at peace.