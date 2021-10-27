John "Squirrel" Cross denied bail at hearing

Judge Steven Speakman ruled John "Squirrel" Cross will be held without bond at a hearing Wednesday afternoon at the Lee County Justice Center.

“This was inches from being a capital murder case,” said Garrett Saucer, Lee County assistant District Attorney. “This is someone who has absolutely no regard for others. The state position is that this defendant is a danger to the community.”

Cross was arrested on a charge of attempted murder on Oct. 20 after shooting a Lee County deputy during a traffic stop in Beauregard.

After Cross tried to flee the scene on his motorcycle, according to reports, he crashed in the woods and exchanged gunfire with the deputy, who was hit in both hands and one of his arms. Cross was struck at least once. Both were hospitalized in Columbus, Ga.

“If he’ll take shots at a law enforcement office, what will stop him from shooting someone else?” Saucer asked.

After Cross was released from the hospital on Monday, he was transported to the Lee County Jail for processing and then taken to the Russell County Jail. His bond had been set at $250,000 before Speakman ruled on Wednesday that he would be held without bond.