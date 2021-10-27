John "Squirrel" Cross denied bail at hearing

Judge Steven Speakman ruled John "Squirrel" Cross will be held without bond at a hearing Wednesday afternoon at the Lee County Justice Center.
“This was inches from being a capital murder case,” said Garrett Saucer, Lee County assistant District Attorney. “This is someone who has absolutely no regard for others. The state position is that this defendant is a danger to the community.”
Cross was arrested on a charge of attempted murder on Oct. 20 after shooting a Lee County deputy during a traffic stop in Beauregard.
After Cross tried to flee the scene on his motorcycle, according to reports, he crashed in the woods and exchanged gunfire with the deputy, who was hit in both hands and one of his arms. Cross was struck at least once. Both were hospitalized in Columbus, Ga.
“If he’ll take shots at a law enforcement office, what will stop him from shooting someone else?” Saucer asked.
After Cross was released from the hospital on Monday, he was transported to the Lee County Jail for processing and then taken to the Russell County Jail. His bond had been set at $250,000 before Speakman ruled on Wednesday that he would be held without bond.
During the hearing, Cross told the judge that his is unemployed and his highest level of education is the 10th grade.
Cross also has an Alabama and out-of-state criminal record that contains offenses that are "violent in nature," according to Saucer.
Here's a partial look at Cross’ criminal record:
- Reckless endangerment in 1996
- Assault in 1997
- Third degree domestic violence harassment in 2013
- Third degree escape in 2013
- Second degree escape in 2015
- Second degree escape in 2017
- A fugitive from justice (Tennessee) in 2017
- Reckless driving June 2021
“After considering all the factors, I find that the defendant will pose a real present danger to others,” Speakman said.
Cross was appointed a defense attorney, Andrew Maddox, and will be held in Lee County Jail.
The case is still under investigation by the Opelika Police Department.