John "Squirrel" Cross, hospitalized since Oct. 20 traffic stop in Lee County, transported to jail

John “Squirrel” Cross, the suspect involved in a gunfire exchange with a Lee County deputy during a traffic stop on Oct. 20, was released from a Columbus, Ga., hospital on Monday, according to a release from the Opelika Police Department.

Cross and the deputy were both hospitalized Oct. 20 for gunshot wounds following the incident, which occurred in Beauregard.

After Cross was released from the hospital on Monday, he was transported to the Lee County Jail for processing and then taken to the Russell County Jail where he remains in custody.

Cross’ bond is set at $250,000 and his first court appearance is scheduled for Wednesday afternoon, Oct. 27. Judge Speakman will be presiding over the hearing, according to a release.

A Lee County warrant for attempted murder was filed against Cross on Oct. 20. The OPD is continuing to investigate the case.

On the morning of Oct. 20, the deputy, a 33-year-old Army veteran, pulled over Cross, who was driving a motorcyle, at about 8:30 a.m. on Lee Road 121 for a violation involving his vehicle license plate, said Lee County Sheriff Jay Jones.