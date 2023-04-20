A fourth and fifth suspect have been arrested and charged in the mass shooting that occurred Saturday night at a teenager's downtown Dadeville birthday party, the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency announced Thursday afternoon.
Willie George Brown Jr., 19, of Auburn, was arrested and formally charged with four counts of Reckless Murder at approximately 11:45 a.m. on Thursday, April 20 after four people were killed and 32 others were wounded Saturday night in a shooting in the 200 block of Broadnax.
Johnny Letron Brown, 20, of Tuskegee was also arrested on Thursday, at approximately 8:00 a.m. Brown also faces four counts of reckless murder.
The other suspects who were taken into custody earlier this week include Tyreese "Ty Reik” McCullough, 17; Travis McCullough, 16; and Wilson LaMar Hill Jr., 20. Hill is of Auburn, but the other three suspects are from Tuskegee.
ALEA officials have not yet answered questions about how these four suspects know one another or whether they knew the victims.
The younger suspects were apprehended around 8 p.m. Tuesday “after a complex and thorough investigation,” according to an ALEA news release. Hill was apprehended less than 24 hours later at 2:30 p.m. Wednesday. The younger suspects have been charged as adults. It's unclear when the latest suspect was apprehended. They were all charged with four counts of reckless murder, but they’ll face additional charges if any of the four people in critical condition do not survive, said Sgt. Jeremy Burkett with ALEA.
On Monday, Tallapoosa Coroner Mike Knox identified the four victims killed in the shooting as Marsiah Emmanuel Collins, 19, of Opelika; Philstavious Dowdell, 18, of Dadeville; Shaunkivia Nicole Smith, 17, of Dadeville; and Corbin Dahmontrey Holston, 23, of Dadeville. Burkett said the injuries of the surviving victims range from critical to “something as simple as they needed medical treatment.
Collins was a 2022 graduate of Opelika High. Dowdell and Smith were both seniors at Dadeville High school.
Dowdell was an accomplished football standout signed to play in college at Jacksonville State.
ALEA, Dadeville Police Department and several other agencies continue to search for answers about the events that led up to the shooting.
“Special Agents are still in the process of gathering and examining information relative to the sequence of events which ultimately led to the shooting,” Burkett said on Tuesday. “Special Agents did not recover any high-powered rifle ammunition at the scene. However, they did recover numerous shell casings used in handguns.”
The day before agents starting arresting suspects, Burkett said they were “processing all of the evidence, in conjunction with completing interviews, in an effort to solidify a motive and potential suspects.”