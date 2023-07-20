More than a year after 19-year-old Johnston Taylor was arrested on child pornography charges, Judge Jeffrey Tikal denied his application for youthful offender status on Wednesday.

Taylor, who will be tried as an adult, pleaded not guilty to six counts of possession of child pornography. His trial is set for Sept 11.

Youthful offender status is an Alabama law that helps young offenders avoid the negative consequences and stigma of having a criminal record.

The state allows someone who is facing a criminal charge to seek youthful offender status if they were younger than 21 years old at the time of the crime. Being granted this status can mean that the individual receives a reduction in penalties.

It can also sometimes result in a person not acquiring a criminal record. This law is codified in Alabama Code Section 15-19-1.

If a person is classified as a youthful offender in accordance with this program, he or she is provided with an informal and confidential process that focuses on rehabilitation.

This is the second time Taylor has applied for youthful offender status since he was charged with manslaughter in the 2019 crash that took the life of the voice of Auburn Tigers announcer Rod Bramblett and his wife Paula.

Authories identified Taylor, who was 16 at the time, as the driver in a high-speed crash on Shug Jordan Parkway. Because he was granted youthful offender status in that case, details about how that case unfolded were not released to the public.

He was taken into custody again on June 17, 2022, in a child pornography case. Auburn police have not released additional details about the case. He was taken into custody in 2022, but released on a $60,000 bond.

The district court filed a complaint against Taylor in June when he was arrested after allegedly using synthetic urine to attempt to pass a court ordered drug test. Taylor’s bond was revoked after that incident.