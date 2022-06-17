Johnston Taylor, indicted for manslaughter in Bramblett deaths, jailed Thursday on child pornography charges

Following the Bramblett deaths in 2019, the report from the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency’s Traffic Homicide Unit indicated that Taylor’s vehicle was doing 89-91 mph and that he did not brake before the crash, according to court records.

The posted speed limit for the section of Shug Jordan Parkway where the crash occurred was 55 mph. Taylor told police that he fell asleep while driving and did not remember what happened, according to the traffic-crash report.

Taylor was indicted on two counts of manslaughter-reckless by a Lee County grand jury on Jan. 16, 2020. He was charged as an adult, but Taylor was granted youthful offender status on April 13, 2021, at the age of 18, after applying for it in July of 2020.

A youthful offender in the state of Alabama is classified as a person under the age of 21. As a youthful offender, Taylor had his range of punishment reduced to a maximum sentence of three years. He also waived his right to a jury trial for a trial by court, according to Alabama law.

The order granting Taylor youthful offender status was signed by Judge P.B. McLauchlin, a retired Dale County Judge appointed to Taylor's case by the Alabama Supreme Court after numerous Lee County judges recused themselves from presiding over the case, documents show.

“At the time of the accident, the defendant was a 16-year-old teenager with no prior criminal history, who had smoked or used marijuana and had been diagnosed with marijuana use disorder,” the order granting Taylor youthful offender status signed by McLauchlin reads. “None of this justifies what happened; however, it does lend itself to treatment as a Youthful Offender.”

Youthful offender cases are sealed and the outcomes are not released to the public.