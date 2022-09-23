Joint task force discovers drug-dealing by cell phone, makes trafficking arrest in Auburn

After an investigation that lasted several weeks, Lee County Sheriff’s Investigators have arrested an Auburn woman on a drug trafficking charge and other charges.

Cindy Zheng, 23, was arrested on Thursday and charged with one count of drug trafficking, five counts of possession of a controlled substance and one count of drug paraphernalia, according to a press release from Lee County Sheriff's Office.

The investigation was a joint operation with Lee County Sheriff's investigators, agents from the U.S. Army Criminal Intelligence Division and the Auburn Police Department.

According to the release, investigators said they determined that people buying drugs were placing orders with their cell phone and picking up the drugs at certain times that were given to them by the dealers.

On Thursday, a search warrant was executed in the 2000 block of Downs Way in Auburn where investigators said they recovered multiple types of illegal drugs including marijuana, Psilocybin mushrooms, THC wax and oils, a quantity of pills, drug paraphernalia associated with the sale of drugs and approximately $100,000 in U.S. currency, according to the release.

Zheng was booked into the Lee County Detention Center and released after posting bond at $60,000.

Anyone with information about the case is asked to contact the Lee County Sheriff’s Office at 334-749-5651 or Central Alabama Crime Stoppers at 334-215-STOP (7867).