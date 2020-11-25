Judge cuts Mike Hubbard’s prison sentence by almost half

Former Alabama Speaker of the House Mike Hubbard had his prison sentence reduced by nearly half by a Lee County judge on Wednesday.
Lee County Circuit Judge Jacob Walker reduced Hubbard's sentence from four years to 28 months, cutting the time the former politician was expected to serve for several ethics violations by almost half, according to court documents.
Hubbard began serving his prison sentence in September.
Attorney General Steve Marshall expressed disappointment in Walker’s decision because of Hubbard’s lack of remorse or expression of guilt for having committed the ethics violations.
“Mr. Hubbard was convicted of the intentional violation of Alabama’s ethics laws, the same laws he championed in the legislature only later to brazenly disregard for his personal enrichment,” Marshall said in a release. “Even as he sits in state prison as a six-time felon, Mike Hubbard continues to deny any guilt or offer any remorse for his actions in violation of the law. Reducing his original four-year sentence sends precisely the wrong message to would-be violators of Alabama’s ethics laws.”
Hubbard was originally convicted of 12 out of 23 counts of felony ethics violations in 2016 and was subsequently removed from office as speaker of the house. The sentencing from Walker at the time was four years in prison and eight years of probation and a fine of $210,000.
After an appeals process earlier this year, convictions on half of the counts were overturned, after which the defense motioned to revise Hubbard’s sentencing in September in concurrence with Alabama Justice Tommy Bryan’s opinion on the case.
“Given my concerns about the current Ethics Code, I am not entirely convinced that the sentences Hubbard received were the most appropriate form of punishment,” Byan said, according to court documents. “The length of Hubbard’s sentences, in comparison to his conduct, has been a concern since my initial consideration of this case.”
Hubbard is currently an inmate at the Limestone Correctional Facility outside of Huntsville and has served about two-and-a-half months of his total sentence, according to the Alabama Department of Corrections.
