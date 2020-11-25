Judge cuts Mike Hubbard’s prison sentence by almost half

Former Alabama Speaker of the House Mike Hubbard had his prison sentence reduced by nearly half by a Lee County judge on Wednesday.

Lee County Circuit Judge Jacob Walker reduced Hubbard's sentence from four years to 28 months, cutting the time the former politician was expected to serve for several ethics violations by almost half, according to court documents.

Hubbard began serving his prison sentence in September.

Attorney General Steve Marshall expressed disappointment in Walker’s decision because of Hubbard’s lack of remorse or expression of guilt for having committed the ethics violations.

“Mr. Hubbard was convicted of the intentional violation of Alabama’s ethics laws, the same laws he championed in the legislature only later to brazenly disregard for his personal enrichment,” Marshall said in a release. “Even as he sits in state prison as a six-time felon, Mike Hubbard continues to deny any guilt or offer any remorse for his actions in violation of the law. Reducing his original four-year sentence sends precisely the wrong message to would-be violators of Alabama’s ethics laws.”​