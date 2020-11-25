 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Judge cuts Mike Hubbard’s prison sentence by almost half
0 comments
breaking top story

Judge cuts Mike Hubbard’s prison sentence by almost half

{{featured_button_text}}
Judge reduces prison sentence for former Alabama speaker

FILE - This June 9, 2016 file photo shows Alabama House Speaker Mike Hubbard answering questions from Deputy Attorney General Matt Hart during his trial in Opelika, Ala. Former Alabama House Speaker Mike Hubbard has been moved to a state prison from a county jail to serve time for his ethics convictions, records showed Thursday, Nov. 5, 2020

 O-A File photo

Former Alabama Speaker of the House Mike Hubbard had his prison sentence reduced by nearly half by a Lee County judge on Wednesday.

Lee County Circuit Judge Jacob Walker reduced Hubbard's sentence from four years to 28 months, cutting the time the former politician was expected to serve for several ethics violations by almost half, according to court documents.

Hubbard began serving his prison sentence in September.

Attorney General Steve Marshall expressed disappointment in Walker’s decision because of Hubbard’s lack of remorse or expression of guilt for having committed the ethics violations.

Support Local Journalism

Your subscription makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

“Mr. Hubbard was convicted of the intentional violation of Alabama’s ethics laws, the same laws he championed in the legislature only later to brazenly disregard for his personal enrichment,” Marshall said in a release. “Even as he sits in state prison as a six-time felon, Mike Hubbard continues to deny any guilt or offer any remorse for his actions in violation of the law. Reducing his original four-year sentence sends precisely the wrong message to would-be violators of Alabama’s ethics laws.”​

Hubbard was originally convicted of 12 out of 23 counts of felony ethics violations in 2016 and was subsequently removed from office as speaker of the house. The sentencing from Walker at the time was four years in prison and eight years of probation and a fine of $210,000.

After an appeals process earlier this year, convictions on half of the counts were overturned, after which the defense motioned to revise Hubbard’s sentencing in September in concurrence with Alabama Justice Tommy Bryan’s opinion on the case.

“Given my concerns about the current Ethics Code, I am not entirely convinced that the sentences Hubbard received were the most appropriate form of punishment,” Byan said, according to court documents. “The length of Hubbard’s sentences, in comparison to his conduct, has been a concern since my initial consideration of this case.”

Hubbard is currently an inmate at the Limestone Correctional Facility outside of Huntsville and has served about two-and-a-half months of his total sentence, according to the Alabama Department of Corrections.

+1 
Judge reduces prison sentence for former Alabama speaker (copy)

This photo provided by Alabama Department of Corrections shows former Alabama House Speaker Mike Hubbard. Hubbard, who is facing a 28-month-prison sentence for an ethics conviction, has been moved to Limestone Correctional Facility.

 Courtesy Alabama Department of Corrections
0 comments

Tags

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Recommended for you

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert