Judge denies bail for Lamar Vickerstaff Jr., charged with felony murder of his daughter Amore Wiggins

Monday afternoon at the Lee County Justice Center Judge Jeff Tickal denied bail for Lamar Vickerstaff Jr. during a bond hearing.

Vickerstaff, 50, is accused of murdering his daughter Amore Wiggins, who was known as Opelika Jane Doe during investigation. He is charged with felony murder.

Vickerstaff and his wife Ruth were arrested on Jan. 17, in Jacksonville, Fla. Ruth is charged with failure to report a missing child. At a hearing on Friday, Ruth’s bond was set at $10,000, and her preliminary hearing was set for March 22, according to the Lee County Circuit Clerk’s office.

Opelika Jane Doe was recently identified by police as Amore Wiggins, more than 10 years after her remains were found in a wooded area behind a mobile home off Hurst Street in Opelika in 2012. Detectives believed she was killed in 2010 or 2011, was about 4 years old and was likely malnourished and physically abused before her death.

The autopsy revealed Wiggins had fractures to her skull, arms, legs, shoulders and ribs, making a total of 15 individual fractures. Detectives also believe she was blind in her left eye because of a fracture to her eye socket.

Opelika Police Detective Sgt. Alfred White, who has been working on this case since 2015, took the stand on Monday during the bond hearing.

“The fractures she notated had a high indication for child abuse,” White said referring to the forensic anthropologist who analyzed Wiggins’ remains.

Forensic scientists and genealogists were also able to determine Wiggins’ family tree, and White said they found a link in Lee County. Evia Vickerstaff, Lamar Vickerstaff’s mother, appeared on the family tree and detectives obtained her DNA.

White said the OPD first contacted Evia Vickerstaff then Lamar Vickerstaff then Sherry Wiggins, Amore’s biological mother who now lives in Baltimore, Md.

In a Virginia court in 2009, Vickerstaff and his second wife Ruth were awarded legal and physical custody of three-year-old Amore Wiggins. Sherry Wiggins lost visitation rights and lost contact with her daughter, but continued to pay child support to Vickerstaff since then.

In December, White said Opelika detectives traveled to Naval Station Mayport in Jacksonville, Fla., the base Vickerstaff was currently working on, and met with NCIS, who told Vickerstaff’s commanding officer that he needed to come to the NCIS building.

“We attempted to interview him there,” White said. “He fled from the base. He was located several hours later by NCIS and by Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office and was then transported to the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Police Department where he was attempted to be interviewed. However, he declined to be interviewed and it was during that time we obtained a secondary DNA swab from Mr. Vickerstaff.”

White also confirmed that the location where Wiggins’ remains were found was in close proximity to one of Vickerstaff’s childhood friends and what many considered to be his second mother.

Detectives discovered Vickerstaff was born and raised in Opelika and graduated from Opelika High School. He enlisted in the U.S. Navy, and during his career, he lived in Norfolk, Va., Honolulu, Hawaii and Jacksonville, Fla.

After hearing the evidence presented on Monday, Judge Tickal denied bail for Vickerstaff.

“Based upon the charge here, a felony murder of a child, appears upon the evidence I’ve heard is that to have sustained long-term injuries over a period of time, serious injuries, of which there’s no record of, and the fact that Mr. Vickerstaff did go AWOL immediately upon being notified of the charges as well as his connections throughout the United States and outside of the United States I’m going to deny bail at this time,” Tickal said while Vickerstaff shook his head.

This case remains under investigation. Anyone with information about this case is asked to contact the Opelika Police Department Detective Division at 334-705-5220 or the Secret Witness Hotline at 334-745-8665. Anonymous tips can be submitted through the Opelika Police Mobile App.