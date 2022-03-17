Judge hears case of man arrested for placing flowers on his fiancée's grave

A man who was arrested for placing a planter box of flowers on his fiancée’s grave in Auburn appeared for a hearing at Auburn Municipal Court on Thursday.

Winston “Winchester” Hagans was arrested on a charge of criminal littering in January after his fiancée’s father, the Rev. Tom Ford, signed for the warrant against him.

Hannah Ford was killed in a car crash in January of 2021, shortly after she and Hagans were engaged.

The Washington Post reported that Hagans had been putting flowers on her grave for a year and was confused when police came with a warrant to arrest him.

Hagans told the Washington Post that Tom Ford hadn't approved of the relationship, had not contacted him before the arrest, and made it clear to Hagans “that he wasn’t welcome at her funeral.”

On Thursday, Hagans’ attorney Jeff Tickal and Ford’s attorney Justin Clark presented their cases before Presiding Municipal Judge Jim McLaughlin.

The defense stated that the planter box does not fall under the category of litter, while the prosecution asserted that it is a "foreign object" so the plot owner has the right to get it removed and to file charges.

Defense argument

Tickal gave a definition of types of litter, which included trash, glass, plastic, urine and more. He also said that litter must be something that is discarded.

“Adornments aren’t discarded items,” Tickal said. What Hagans placed on the grave “was not litter or trash, but adornments.”

Tickal said the day the motion was filed he went to the cemetery and took pictures of the adornments the cemetery allowed on other graves, including plaques, crosses, a birdhouse and more.

“Adornments cannot be criminal littering,” he said.

Tickal also said the Alabama law says owners of a grave plot do not own the land itself. He said that the “owner has no right to exclude others from a public cemetery” unless the individual is desecrating it, and that the owner “can’t keep friends or family from gravesites.”

Tickal claimed the prosecution had “no right” to bring this action against Hagans, and even if the planter was considered litter, “procedurally this was not done correctly.”

“In the matter of law, the complaint fails,” he said. “This is not criminal littering.”

Tickal said this is a personal issue that should have been a civil case, not a criminal case, and that the court needs to dismiss the case.

“You’d have to stretch the term of littering to make this litter,” he said.

Prosecution argument

Prosecutor Justin Clark asserted that the plot owner has similar rights to that of a property owner. The plot owner has a right to protection of invasion, he said, and when that right is violated the owner is entitled to take action and file a charge “treating it as if it was his house.”

He defined littering as anything belonging to a list that includes rubbish, waste and any foreign item of any kind.

Clark said the planter box was not Ford’s and was not authorized by him to be there, so it’s considered a foreign object.

Ford had informed Hagans not to put the planter on the grave, Clark told the judge, but Hagans did so “repeatedly” and “said he will continue to."

The prosecution wants Hagans to “cease and desist,” Clark said, and stop going out to the gravesite with the flower box.

McLaughlin, the judge, said the court had been contacted three or four times about this issue before the warrant was issued and that it checked with the parks and recreation department to see if the issue could be resolved. It wasn't.

The judge pointed out that the deed to the cemetery plot says no planters.

McLaughlin said he was given the “bare bones” of documentation before this hearing and decided to take the case under advisement, allowing each party 21 days to file written pleadings and citations.

He said he will make a ruling after looking at all the documentation, and the final court date will be in June. Until then, he told Hagans not to put any planter boxes on the grave.