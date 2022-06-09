Judge rules against Winchester Hagans, whose fiancée’s father charged him with littering at her grave

A man who was arrested for placing planter boxes of flowers on his fiancée’s grave in Auburn appeared for a trial at Auburn Municipal Court on Thursday afternoon where he was found guilty and made a verbal appeal.

Winston “Winchester” Hagans was arrested on a charge of criminal littering in January after his fiancée’s father, the Rev. Tom Ford, signed for the warrant against him.

Hannah Ford was killed in a car crash in January of 2021, shortly after she and Hagans were engaged. Hagans had been putting planter boxes with flowers on her grave for about a year.

At a hearing in March at the Auburn Municipal Court, the defense asserted that the planter box does not fall under the category of litter, while the prosecution defined it is a “foreign object” that the plot owner has the right to remove and to file charges.

In March, Judge Jim McLaughlin decided to take the case under advisement and told Hagans not to put any planter boxes on the grave until the final court date in June.

On Thursday, McLaughlin found Hagans guilty of one count of criminal littering and assigned a $50 fine plus $251 in court costs. He also suspended a 30-day jail sentence, which will remain suspended as long as Hagans does not place any more boxes on the grave.

After the ruling, Hagans’ defense attorney, Jeff Tickal, gave a verbal notice of appeal and plans to file a written appeal within the 14-day deadline.

If the appeal is granted, the case will go to the Lee County Circuit Court for a new trial and the initial fine and court costs will be dropped.

The defense and prosecution declined to comment on the case at this time.

Ford's testimony

On Thursday, the court heard testimony from Tom Ford, the father of Hannah Ford, who is buried in Memorial Park Cemetery in Auburn.

Ford told the court, “I find no joy to be here, and I did everything I could not to be here.”

The grave of Hannah Ford was initially owned by Ford’s brother-in-law and was transferred to Ford on May 14, 2021. The deed is through the City of Auburn, and the cemetery is operated by the City of Auburn.

Ford testified that the cemetery has rules and regulations about what can be placed on the gravesite. City Prosecutor Justin Clark stated these regulations state “benches, urns, boxes, shells, toys and other similar articles are not permitted to be placed or maintained on any lot of grave in said cemetery.”

Clark asked Ford why he filed for a warrant against Hagans. Ford replied that it was because every time he and his family came to town they saw boxes on the grave that they did not want, and they had to remove them.

Since May of 2021, Ford said, there has been a total of 10 boxes placed on the grave, which he either discarded himself or sent back to Hagans.

“The first box, when I saw where it was, I picked it up and it fell apart,” Ford said. “It was a rotten piece of wood with some pictures on it, so I discarded it.”

After this statement, an individual in the audience scoffed, and Judge McLaughlin reprimanded the individual and gave warning to everyone else.

“If I hear anything else out of the gallery, I will clear this place so fast it’ll make your head spin,” he said.

Ford continued by saying he threw the box away and contacted the city.

On June 6, 2021, Ford said, he found another box on the grave.

“I went to the city, asked the city to remove it, and there was a surveillance camera that was posted in a tree near the box,” Ford told the court. “The city removed the box and surveillance camera.”

By the time Ford found the fourth box, he removed it and gave it to a friend to give back to Hagans, he testified. He asked this friend to inform Hagans to “please not put them there anymore, that they weren’t wanted, and that they weren’t allowed by the city.”

With the fifth box, Ford testified, he gave it to Hagans, who put it back on the grave.

Ford was later sent a screenshot of a Facebook post that was posted on Hagans' profile. Ford said he then went on Facebook and saw the post on Hagans' mother’s profile because he is blocked from Hagans' profile.

After discussion about whether this was considered hearsay, McLaughlin allowed the post to be read in court.

The post from Hagans' profile read: “This is the fourth time I’ve put the flower box on her grave and someone she knew keeps trashing them. Someone keeps throwing away the flowers that I plant. But each time he throws them away, I’ll plant more.”

After Ford found boxes No. 7, 8 and 9, he filed a criminal complaint with the Auburn Police Department in January 2022. Ford testified that one more box was placed between the time the complaint was filed and the arrest was made.

Tickal asked Ford if he disapproved of Hagans' relationship with his daughter, and Clark objected. McLaughlin denied it and asked Ford to answer.

Ford said he “certainly did not” approve of the relationship. Ford offered to explain why, but Tickal didn’t ask him to.

Ford also said his daughter did not tell him about the engagement and that he heard about it secondhand or thirdhand. Hagans and Hannah were only engaged for about a month, he added.

Parks & Rec testimony

Sari Card, the administrative assistant of Auburn Parks and Recreation, testified that she had several discussions with Hagans about the situation.

“Very soon after the deed transfer had taken place, Mr. Ford told us there was another box on the grave,” Card said. “He didn’t like it, he wanted it removed and there was also a gaming camera in a tree and he assumed it was Mr. Hagans'.

“I informed (Hagans) that Mr. Ford did not want him to continue to put the boxes out there, and I thought that he was going to take legal action because that’s what he had discussed with me, and that if he continued, he might have him arrested."

Clark asked how Hagans responded to this.

“He said he didn’t care," she said, "that every time a box is removed he would make another one to replace it."

While giving the ruling, McLaughlin said, “First of all, let me apologize to both of you. I’m sorry for your loss, terrible situation, but I don’t get paid to have emotions or to rule on what's right, or what's nice, or what's moral, or what's Christian. I'm paid to rule on the law and the facts.

“When you take all the other out of it… you got a deed that says no boxes. You got a gentleman who's been told no boxes by the City of Auburn uncontroverted testimony,” he continued. “You got a gentleman who says - this frankly is where I lose my patience - ‘I don't care what the rules are and what the law says, I'm gonna do what I want.’ It's a clear case of violation of this deed and violation of littering statute. The box does not occur naturally in nature. It is a foreign substance. Whether it's pretty or not is not a consideration for this court.”