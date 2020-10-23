Judge turns down Hubbard request for resentencing

Mike Hubbard will not get an early release from prison, Lee County Judge Jacob Walker III determined this week.
Hubbard, the Auburn businessman and former Speaker of the Alabama House of Representatives, is now in the Russell County Jail, awaiting transfer to the Alabama Department of Corrections. He filed a motion last month for resentencing after the state Supreme Court threw out six of his 2016 ethics convictions in Walker’s court and upheld six others.
The motion cited some of the justices' concerns about the four-year sentence and subsequent probation Hubbard faces. It also cites a personal toll on him.
“…this Court should consider the punishment that Hubbard has already suffered. The convictions in this case alone have resulted in a wide range of punishments, which include his removal from office, the loss of this right to vote, the divestment of his business interests and his current incarceration.”
Hubbard sold his local broadcast radio stations in late summer to a Sylacauga-based radio operator.
Walker opted on Thursday to reject Hubbard’s arguments without comment.
Convictions
Hubbard was convicted in Lee County Circuit Court in 2016 on 12 of 23 counts of violating state ethics laws. Walker III sentenced him to four years in prison and eight years of probation, and assessed a fine of $210,000.
Hubbard’s appeals process seemed to have ended in May of this year, when the Alabama Supreme Court upheld the convictions on six of those counts. However, he later filed a request for reconsideration — the request denied by the Supreme Court in August.
The Opelika-Auburn News has not been able to reach Hubbard or his legal team for comment since the Supreme Court’s ruling in his case.
