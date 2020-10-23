Judge turns down Hubbard request for resentencing

Mike Hubbard will not get an early release from prison, Lee County Judge Jacob Walker III determined this week.

Hubbard, the Auburn businessman and former Speaker of the Alabama House of Representatives, is now in the Russell County Jail, awaiting transfer to the Alabama Department of Corrections. He filed a motion last month for resentencing after the state Supreme Court threw out six of his 2016 ethics convictions in Walker’s court and upheld six others.

The motion cited some of the justices' concerns about the four-year sentence and subsequent probation Hubbard faces. It also cites a personal toll on him.

“…this Court should consider the punishment that Hubbard has already suffered. The convictions in this case alone have resulted in a wide range of punishments, which include his removal from office, the loss of this right to vote, the divestment of his business interests and his current incarceration.”

Hubbard sold his local broadcast radio stations in late summer to a Sylacauga-based radio operator.

Walker opted on Thursday to reject Hubbard’s arguments without comment.

Convictions