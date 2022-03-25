Jury selection begins Monday in capital murder trial of Rick Ennis

The Lee County Justice Center will start selecting jury members on Monday for trials next week.

Kristen Mayes, operation assistant for the district attorney’s office, said the judges will have jurors spread out in the court room and will enforce social distancing.

Mayes said there are two cases going forward for jury trial: the case involving Derrill Ennis, who is charged with capital murder-burglary, and, “tentatively,” the case involving Rodrecius Ford, who is charged with first-degree rape.

Derrill Richard "Rick" Ennis is a capital murder suspect in a cold case related to the 2006 disappearance of Lori Ann Slesinski of Auburn. Prosecutors have said they will seek the death penalty for Ennis.

According to earlier reports, Slesinski was last seen on June 10, 2006, and was reported missing by her mother on June 13 after she didn’t show up to a friend’s party on June 10, didn’t show up to work the next day and couldn’t be reached by family or friends.

On June 14, 2006, reports said police found Slesinski’s vehicle on fire at the dead end of Dekalb Street in Auburn.

In a news conference in 2018, police said Ennis was an acquaintance of Slesinski and lived in Auburn. He became a person of interest during the investigation and moved from the Auburn area after being questioned by police, reports said.

“Ennis was taken into custody early August 2018 in Pilot, Montgomery County, Virginia, on grand jury indictments and was extradited back to Lee County later that month,” according to reports.

In August 2018, Ennis pleaded not guilty in court at the Lee County Justice Center, and his next court appearance will be for jury trial next week.