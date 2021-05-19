 Skip to main content
Juvenile taken to hospital after Opelika shooting, case under investigation
Juvenile taken to hospital after Opelika shooting, case under investigation

Police lights

A juvenile was taken to Piedmont Columbus Regional Hospital after a shooting in Opelika Tuesday.

At about 5:30 p.m. Tuesday, officers with the Opelika Police Department responded to the 200 block of Vero Court in reference to a shooting and found a juvenile suffering from a gunshot wound, police said. The juvenile was then taken to the hospital for treatment.

The case is being investigated by the Opelika Police Department, and they ask anyone with additional information to contact their detective division at 334-705-5220 or the secret witness hotline at 334-745-8665. Tips can also be submitted through the Opelika Police app. Callers may wish to remain anonymous.

