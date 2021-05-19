Juvenile taken to hospital after Opelika shooting, case under investigation

A juvenile was taken to Piedmont Columbus Regional Hospital after a shooting in Opelika Tuesday.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

At about 5:30 p.m. Tuesday, officers with the Opelika Police Department responded to the 200 block of Vero Court in reference to a shooting and found a juvenile suffering from a gunshot wound, police said. The juvenile was then taken to the hospital for treatment.

The case is being investigated by the Opelika Police Department, and they ask anyone with additional information to contact their detective division at 334-705-5220 or the secret witness hotline at 334-745-8665. Tips can also be submitted through the Opelika Police app. Callers may wish to remain anonymous.

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.