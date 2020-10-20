Kidnapping case of Auburn teen found dead to head to grand jury, no murder charges yet filed

Green’s body was found with multiple gunshot wounds near Loachapoka off of a county road on Sept. 10, almost a week after he was reported missing, and empty shell casings were found at the scene, according to Mixon. Green was also wearing the same clothes he had on in surveillance camera footage taken from the Corner Market the night of his disappearance.

Mixon said it was difficult to ascertain if Green suffered additional injuries to the gunshot wounds due to the effects of decomposition that had taken place prior to his body being found.

Andrew Stanley, the defense attorney representing Brunson, said he and the attorney representing Wigley, Todd Crutchfield, would continue to fight the charges. Stanley added that he knows of no evidence that connects his client to the homicide of Green.

“The court found there was probable cause to bind the case over to a grand jury on the kidnapping first degree charge. Obviously we disagree with that,” Stanley said. “We feel like the state did not meet any of the six required elements for kidnapping in the first degree, but we will continue to fight in this case for Mr. Brunson.”