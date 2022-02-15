LaFayette man arrested and charged with murder in connection to Opelika death, police said

Opelika Police Department officers arrested a LaFayette man on Tuesday in connection to the death of Edward Shephard, 56.

After an investigation, Jeremiah Ellis Spence, 41, was arrested and charged with murder, police said.

On Feb. 4, OPD officers responded to a rescue call at approximately 9:37 p.m. and found Shephard in the 200 Block of Vero Court.

Police said Shephard “appeared to have been assaulted,” and after investigation officers said they discovered that the assault occurred in the 200 Block of Chester Avenue.

Shephard was taken to East Alabama Medical Center for treatment and was transported to Baptist South Medical Center in Montgomery, Ala., according to the police report.

On Feb. 10, police said Shephard died from his injuries at the hospital.

This case remains under investigation by the OPD and anyone with information is asked to call 334-705-5220 or the Secret Witness Hotline at 334-745-8665. Anonymous tips can also be submitted through the Opelika Police Mobile app.