LaFayette man charged with sexual abuse of a child after investigation by Auburn Police

A LaFayette man is facing a felony charge of sexual abuse of a child less than 12 years old, according to the Auburn Police Department.
Shawvokie Zacchaeus Williams, 40, is facing the felony charge after an investigation by APD found that a child under the age of 12 was subjected to inappropriate sexual contact by an adult man, and police said they identified Williams as the suspect.
Police with the LaFayette Police Department located and arrested Williams in Chambers County before taking him to the Lee County Jail on Thursday where he is being held on a $50,000 bond, police said.
The case remains under investigation by the Auburn Police Division, according to police.
