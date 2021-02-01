Lanett High School Athletic Director: Fire left athletic facilities "severely damaged" and school without power

Students were sent home for the day after a fire broke out at Lanett High School Monday morning.

The fire began in the athletic facilities of Lanett High School between 7:30-8 a.m. EST, according to Clifford Story, athletic director and head football coach, and left a lot of school equipment burned.

“We’re still waiting on the report from the fire marshall to determine the cause, but it looked like it was probably electrical but I can’t confirm that until we get our full report,” Story said. “The fire started back here in the cedar house football area. Our whole athletic facility area is damaged severely.”

No one has been reported injured from the fire, and Story said students were quickly evacuated across the street from the high school before being sent home for the day.

“No injuries, everybody was out safe and sound,” Story said. “We got all of the kids off campus over to a church across the street and we’ve got them all housed over there and taken care of.”

The high school is currently without power, and the school will determine sometime Tuesday when students will be able to return to school, Story said.

