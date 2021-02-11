Lanett man crashes car after being shot through windshield

A man crashed his car into another vehicle after he was shot through the windshield Wednesday in Lanett, police said. He was taken to the hospital.

The incident, which occurred in the 1100 block of South Eighth Street in Lanett at about 6:30 p.m., was between two men who knew each other, police said.

“Two gentlemen that have had history had an argument or altercation that escalated,” said Commander Richard Casner of the Lanett Police Department. “One of the gentlemen produced a firearm and shot into the windshield of a car. The victim was attempting to flee and stuck another vehicle which sent his vehicle into a field.”

The victim was flown to a hospital for treatment after being found by police near his car, and Casner said he is in stable condition and has since been released. The suspect fled from the scene after the incident, Casner said.

An arrest has yet to be made, but Casner said the Lanett Police Department has ideas as to the identity of the suspect.

