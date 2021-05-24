Lanett woman convicted of assault after shooting her brother in financial dispute

A Lee County jury found a Lanett woman guilty of multiple charges Friday after she shot and injured her brother over a family financial dispute in July 2016, the Lee County District Attorney’s Office said.

Linda Powell, 66, was convicted of second-degree assault in connection to shooting her brother and three counts of reckless endangerment. A sentencing date has yet to be set.

After initially shooting her brother, Powell then tried to shoot another of her siblings and two others before authorities with the Lee County Sheriff's Office arrived and arrested her, according to the district attorney’s office.

“I would like to thank the jury for carefully considering the evidence and taking the time out of their schedules to participate in the judicial process,” District Attorney Pro Tem Jessica Ventiere said.

Powell could face up to 10 years in prison for the assault charge and up to 12 months for the reckless endangerment charges, Ventiere said.

Powell is out on bond due to medical conditions, and she has been ordered to wear an ankle monitor, is being placed under house arrest, cannot drive and can only leave for medical emergencies, according to court documents.

