Lanett woman facing murder charges after Saturday morning shooting

A Lanett woman is facing murder charges after police responded to a call about a gunshot wound victim and found the victim dead on Saturday, police with the Lanett Police Department said.

Officers with the Lanett Police Department and Lanett Fire Department responded to the call in the 1400 block of South 7th Street at about 7:28 a.m. where they found the gunshot wound victim, a black male, dead at the scene, police said.

Zapporiah Hutchinson, 23, was developed as a suspect, contacted, placed under arrest and taken to the Chambers County Detention Facility later that day, according to police.

The name of the victim is being withheld until his next of kin is notified, and police are continuing to investigate the incident.

The Lanett Police Department is asking anyone with any information related to the case to call Detective Robert Waldrop with the Lanett Police Department at 334-644-5295 or Central Alabama Crimestoppers at 334-215-STOP(7867).

