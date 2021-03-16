Lanett woman in custody following fake bomb threat

A Lanett woman is facing a felony charge after police say she made up a story about a bomb threat at a Walmart in Valley on March 8 because she was mad at her boyfriend.

Cynthia Ann Adamson, 39, of Lanett, was arrested and charged with false reporting of an incident, a Class C felony, and was taken to the Chambers County Detention Facility, Valley police said Tuesday.

A shopper told management at the Valley Walmart that she had been stopped in the parking lot by a white man in a gold PT Cruiser and was told there was a bomb in the store at about 4:00 p.m. March 8, police said.

Management evacuated the store and called the police, which then conducted a visual search and a search using explosive-detecting dogs from the Auburn Police Division, the Opelika Police Department and the Lee county Sheriff’s Office but could not find any explosives. The store was then reopened at 6 p.m. that evening, said police.

Valley police investigators were able to identify the gold PT Cruiser using the Walmart’s video system and brought the owner in for questioning.