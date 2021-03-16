Lanett woman in custody following fake bomb threat

A Lanett woman is facing a felony charge after police say she made up a story about a bomb threat at a Walmart in Valley on March 8 because she was mad at her boyfriend.
Cynthia Ann Adamson, 39, of Lanett, was arrested and charged with false reporting of an incident, a Class C felony, and was taken to the Chambers County Detention Facility, Valley police said Tuesday.
A shopper told management at the Valley Walmart that she had been stopped in the parking lot by a white man in a gold PT Cruiser and was told there was a bomb in the store at about 4:00 p.m. March 8, police said.
Management evacuated the store and called the police, which then conducted a visual search and a search using explosive-detecting dogs from the Auburn Police Division, the Opelika Police Department and the Lee county Sheriff’s Office but could not find any explosives. The store was then reopened at 6 p.m. that evening, said police.
Valley police investigators were able to identify the gold PT Cruiser using the Walmart’s video system and brought the owner in for questioning.
The owner of the car told police he was waiting for his girlfriend, Adamson, to finish shopping, and when she returned she told him a black male had told her there was a bomb in the building. As the couple left, the driver stopped to warn a woman headed into the store that there was “talk of a bomb,” police said.