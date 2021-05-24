 Skip to main content
Lanett woman killed while trying to help stranded driver on I-85 near Auburn
Lanett woman killed while trying to help stranded driver on I-85 near Auburn

A fatal three-vehicle crash early Saturday morning took the life of a Lanett woman, authorities with the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency said.

Joni Hubbard, 28, died after being fatally injured when the 2018 Toyota Corolla driven by Jamie Kelley, 28, of Banks, Ala., struck Hubbard after she exited her 2008 Jeep Liberty to offer aid to the driver of a 2015 Chevrolet Cruze, which was disabled in the roadway after a previous single-vehicle crash, authorities said.

The Corolla struck the disabled Chevrolet, then Hubbard and then Hubbard’s Jeep, authorities said.

Hubbard was pronounced dead at the scene of the incident, according to authorities.

The three-vehicle crash happened on Interstate 85 at mile marker 45 about four miles south of Auburn in Macon County, and troopers with ALEA’s Highway Patrol Division are continuing to investigate the incident.

