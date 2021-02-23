 Skip to main content
Law enforcement investigating plane crash at Lake Martin
Law enforcement investigating plane crash at Lake Martin

A plane crashed on Lake Martin near Equality in Coosa County Tuesday afternoon, officials with the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency said.

The small plane crashed on the lake at about 3:40 p.m., and troopers were at the scene to provide assistance.

An official with the Coosa County Sheriff's Office said there was only one person involved in the plane crash, and no one was injured.

The Alabama Law Enforcement Agency’s Marine Patrol Division is investigating the incident with the Coosa County Sheriff’s Office.

